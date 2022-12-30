Ringing in the New Year: New Year’s Eve events in Windsor

The countdown is on to 2023. After several years of muted celebrations, Windsorites can let off some steam and kick off the New Year with a bang.

Here is a list of New Year’s Eve events in the Windsor:

AM800’s New Year’s Eve-ning: A fun family celebration this New Year’s Eve at the WFCU Centre. Free skating and swimming Dec. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., with free party favours and goodies from Tim Horton's *while supplies last*. Friends from the Windsor Spitfires and the Windsor Express will be stopping by to join in the fun.

LaSalle New Year’s Eve Drive-In Fireworks show: Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex, 2121 Laurier Parkway, LaSalle, ON. Find a parking spot on-site to view the fireworks display. Fireworks begin at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will be launched behind the outdoor pavilion, near the splash pad, making them visible from any parking lot on-site.

Turbo’s NYE party downtown: 285 Ouellette Ave. $10 General Admission $20 VIP Tickets. 3 Levels of DJ’s and Bars. Champagne Toast at midnight. 19+ only

Caboto Club’s Countdown to 2023 celebration: Multi-course meal and the music of Ciao Band. Tickets are $150 per person and include dinner, drinks, moonlight snack station, party favours, champagne toast, espresso and cappuccino cart and complimentary coat check. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Water’s Edge Event Centre NYE Party: Theme “Vegas of the North.” Features live cirque shows, canape buffet, fire dancers plus more. 19+. Doors open 9pm.

Rockstar Music Hall dinner and entertainment: Four course banquet dinner and live entertainment. Features a cast of singers, dancers, comedians, and DJs that will serenade you while you dine and dance.

Ciociaro Club NYE Gala: The evening begins with antipasto bar and champagne reception, followed by a family style dinner, and a midnight buffet filled with pizza, and sweet temptations. Featuring Souvenir Band.