WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 63-year-old Ridgetown man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop by Chatham-Kent police.

A patrol officer pulled over a vehicle on Craven Drive in Chatham around 1 a.m.

The officer learned the driver was wanted on several outstanding warrants and upon further investigation was allegedly in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis.

Nicholas Andrews was released with a future court date scheduled for June 11, 2020.