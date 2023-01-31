Ridership on Windsor Transit rebounds to pre-pandemic levels

Officials at Transit Windsor are pleased with the direction ridership levels took for the last three months of 2022.

“Things are back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Tyson Cragg, executive director of Transit Windsor.

Cragg added the ridership reached 100 per cent, sometime exceeding that level from October to December, up from 15 per cent from the year before.

He credited workers returning to their offices and students, especially post-secondary, returning to classes as this group represents a majority of bus riders.

“Tuition based passes started in Sept at St. Clair College, similar to the students pass at the university,” Cragg said.

Windsor appears to be in a better position than other city’s with transit, where the ridership remains at 70 to 80 per cent.

“The rebound means Transit Windsor can offer more routes like the return of the tunnel bus and new routes to the county which started last year,” he said.

As well, Cragg says more passengers are taking advantage of the Saturday and Sunday service as well.