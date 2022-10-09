Ride-share driver charged following alleged sexual assault

A 42-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a ride-share in the early morning hours of Sunday, Windsor police say.

According to a press release from the Windsor Police Service, shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call from a 24-year-old woman who reported being sexually assaulted by her Uber driver.

The woman had ordered a car from the ride-share service, and after picking her up, the driver drove his vehicle to a parking lot on route to the requested destination. Police say the driver then got into the backseat and began touching the woman in a sexual manner, and forcibly kissed her.

The woman exited the vehicle, received an alternative trip to her destination, and then called police for help.

Police say that a short time later, the Uber driver was located and arrested without incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with one count of sexual assault, and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4830, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (519) 258-8477.