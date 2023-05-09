RIDE program leads to licence suspension for Essex driver

A 56-year-old Essex resident was issued a seven-day licence suspension at a Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) checkpoint in Chatham-Kent.

Members of the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) conducted a RIDE program on the eastbound Highway 401 at the Bloomfield Road Off-ramp.

Around 11:26 p.m., police stopped a passenger vehicle and checked the driver for sobriety.

The investigating officer administered a roadside Approved Screening Device (ASD) test to the driver.

As a result, the Essex resident was issued a seven-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS).

The Elgin OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.