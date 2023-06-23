Ride Don't Hide cycle event this weekend aims to raise funds for mental healthcare

This weekend, cycling along the Detroit River will be good for the mind and body.

The "Ride Don't Hide" event takes place on Sunday benefiting the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex County.

It's the Canadian Mental Health Association's 10th anniversary fund-raiser geared toward raising money for vital mental wellness programs they offer that don't get outside founding.

Interested riders can participate in a family-friendly 10-km event. In addition, if you want to challenge yourself — there's also 20, 50 and 100 km rides, too.

The start line of the rides is located at the Children's Aid Society parking lot on Riverside Drive.

Kerri Hill, manager of community engagement at CMHA Windsor-Essex County, said she’s expecting a healthy turnout and there’s still an opportunity for the public to sign-up to help the organization help the public in need of critical mental health care.

“Ride Don’t Hide supports three programs here at CMHA that receive little or no government funding,” said Hill.

“That would be our client assistance fund, where we are able to provide some short-term funding to clients in need. We have a bereavement program that provides both education around grieving, and dealing with the loss of a loved one as well as peer support groups and therapy. We also fund-raise to support our mental health promotion portfolio.”