RIDE Campaign results in hundreds of charges during the holiday season

The festive season didn't produce happy results on provincial roads.

OPP is reporting their ride campaign conducted more than 2,400 checks across the west region, which resulted in 353 charges related to impaired driving and 55 warn-range suspensions.

The campaign ran from November 16th to January 1st.

In Essex County, 247 checkpoints were set up during the campaign seeing seven drivers license suspensions.

"It's disappointing and people aren't getting the message. The positive spin I'm going to put on it is we want to thank everybody out there that's following the rules and not driving impaired and calling these people in so we can take enforcement and get them off the road," says OPP Const. Steven Duguay

A total of 34 people were charged with impaired driving leading to 59 impaired-driving related charges.