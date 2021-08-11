WINDSOR, ONT. -- Downtown Windsor is getting an outdoor theatre experience for five weeks.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is says C-O-N-T-A-C-T is an “innovative and revolutionary” theatrical experience.

The COVID-friendly show comes to Windsor directly from London, Paris, Brussels, Rome, Toronto and Ottawa.

Organizers say C-O-N-T-A-C-T is the marriage of dramatic art and mobile technology, bringing safe, outdoor, performances to audiences in downtown Windsor.

The cast members have no spoken lines, but the audio is synced with action and played through a mobile app. The audience can witness the performance as though they’re reading the actors’ minds as the story unfolds.

The 45-minute show is performed entirely outdoors, encompassing three different downtown routes. It runs for five weeks from Thursday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Sept. 19.

The three routes are as follows: