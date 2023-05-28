Revamped drum marathon paying off
Jeff Burrows likes the new format of his drum marathon, “The format is better for my bum, my shoulders, and my back.”
For the first 16 events, Burrows was at the drum kit for 24 straight hours. Event 17 was split into half with Burrows keeping the beat for 12-hours over two days. Day one, held Friday at the International Hotel in Leamington, was a success.
“[Friday] night from noon until midnight was much better than midnight til noon here because it’s an overnight crowd.” Burrows said. “It’s harder for people to get out from midnight and noon.”
The marathon has raised over $500,000 throughout the years and Burrows hopes to raise over $50,000 this weekend for six charities (The House of Sophrosyne, Maryvale, Harmony in Action, CMHA, the mental health program at St. Clair College, and In Honour of The Ones We Love).
“There’s been so many friends and volunteers throughout the years and everyone keeps coming back and everyone keeps helping. It’s a great time and I’m pretty blessed. All these people I get to jam with all the time,” said Burrows.
