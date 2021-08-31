WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex is seeing a slight cool down following days of heat warnings.

Environment Canada forecasting a return to more seasonal temperatures with a mix of sun and cloud Tuesday. A 30 per cent chance of showers through the day and into the evening, High of 27 C. Low of 13 C.

Sunny skies on Wednesday with winds gusting upwards of 40 km/h. High of 26 C. Low of 13 C.

The sunshine continues on Thursday and Friday with Highs reaching 25 C and Lows dropping to 12 C.

A return to mix of sun and cloud to start off your weekend. High of 27. Low of 17 C.

A similar forecast Sunday with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the evening. High of 26 C. Low of 17 C.

The average High for this time of year is 25 C. The average Low is 14 C.