Return of Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market rolls on despite light rain

While the weather may not have been ideal for the return of the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market (DWFM), visitors such as Caterina Augimeri didn’t find the light rain to be “too much of a deterrent.”

“It is cold. But it’s nice. The energy is really good and the vendors are awesome,” she said.

The market returned for its 15th season Saturday on Pelissier Street between Wyandotte Street West and Park Street West.

Among the vendors at the DWFM this season is The Jam Guy which sells homemade jams made with fruits grown by area farmers.

“I travelled from Bradford to come down to the Windsor farmers’ market. I made sure I was set up and here by 7 a.m. so we were ready for the day,” said Deborah Salmons of The Jam Guy.

“You just have to prepare for whatever weather will prevail. But the key component is just supporting your local farmers and vendors,” Salmons added.

Despite the light rain, fellow market-goer Connor Rumfeldt said the 15th season opener was a “great day.”

“We wanted to come check out the shops and support the local businesses … so we got the umbrella,” he said.

The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Oct. 26.