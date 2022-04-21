Retirement homes helping to 'pack purses' with essentials for women in need

Two local retirement homes are hosting a ‘Pack-A-Purse’ drive, hoping to collect 100 purses filled with essentials to help women in need.

The drive is a coordinated effort between Lifetimes on Riverside Residence and Hiatus House and the Devonshire Retirement Residence is supporting The Welcome Centre and Street Help.

The retirement homes ae asking community members, local groups, schools, churches, youth groups, senior centers, businesses and anyone else who would like to help out to collect new or gently used purses, backpacks , luggage and new toiletries for women in need.

The goal is to collect 100 purses before Friday, May 6 and fill them with donated toiletry items.

Some suggested items include lip balm, face cream, slippers, socks, makeup, sunscreen, feminine hygiene products, pens, shampoo, condition, phone chargers, etc.

Items can be dropped off at Lifetimes on Riverside Retirement Residence at 3387 Riverside Drive East or Devonshire Retirement Residence in the Crawford building at 901 Riverside Drive East.