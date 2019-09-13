Retired cop charged in alleged road rage incident involving former Windsor man
Kirel Racovitis stands outside his home where an alleged road rage incident happened last week in Brights Grove, Ont., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 5:06PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 13, 2019 5:31PM EDT
A former police officer in Sarnia has been charged after an alleged road rage incident involving a former Windsor man.
Kirel Racovitis — the son of Tunnel Bar B.Q. founder Tom Racovitis — claims he was followed nearly 2-km to his home in Brights Grove and then assaulted.
The alleged incident happened last Friday Sept. 6 and police were called around 11:30 p.m.
Racovitis alleged he was confronted by someone claiming to be an off duty officer who complained about his driving. Racovitis said he was placed in a chokehold, was punched and received several kicks to the ribs and shoulder.
"I haven't been able to sleep, the little bit when I do fall asleep I wake up panicking reliving the beating," Racovitis told CTV News. "I want this person punished to the fullest extent of the law."
Sarnia police investigated and a suspect turned himself in Friday morning.
Christopher Moxley, 57, a retired officer from the Sarnia Police Service is charged with assault and personating a peace officer.