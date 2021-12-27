Retailers welcome back bargain shoppers on Boxing Day

Windsor, Ont. -

For the first time in two years, brick and mortar stores in Windsor-Essex County opened their doors on Boxing Day.

“Yesterday was the busiest day we’ve had since the pandemic has started,” says Ari Freed, co-owner of Freeds of Windsor.

“We had an offer, $25 to the first hundred customers that came in the store.”

That offer went fast, as more than 150 people lined up outside the store.

“Fifty per cent off. In some cases 70 per cent off. Probably close to 10,000 items in the store are 50 per cent off,” says Freed.

One department was busier than others compared to previous years.

“Known as a men’s store, the fact that our ladies’ department was the busiest department was great,” says Freed

“I like in store shopping because that way you get to try things on and actually see how things fit,” one shopper told CTV News.

Boxing Day bargain hunters were out searching for sales on Sunday.

There were still long lines outside stores and malls despite capacity restrictions but the Retail Council of Canada says even more people stayed home and did their shopping online.

“If there was ever a Boxing Day to stay home and buy online this is it,” says Bruce Winder, retail expert.

Winder says the increase in COVID-19 cases may have deterred shoppers from brick and mortar stores, in addition to global supply chain issues.

“The small and medium size companies are gonna have a bit of a hard time because they don’t have that flexibility and nimbleness of their supply chain,” he says.

Freed tells CTV Windsor his Boxing Day sales will continue the rest of the week.

“It’s been a little more difficult to get,” Freed says. “We always have a lot, we still have a lot right now.”