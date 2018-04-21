

Windsor, CTV Windsor





It was a clean-up to restore faith and confidence, as hundreds gathered along Windsor’s Ganachio Trail.

The trail was the scene of a violent attack back in October.

75 year old Anne Widholm was on her daily walk when a man approached her and beat her.

On Saturday, the community came together to show support for the senior who remains in hospital in critical condition and do a little clean-up as a way to show the trail is still a safe space.

Laurie Harrison helped to organize the community clean-up and thinks about what might have been, “My husband actually walked every morning and saw her every morning and that morning he didn't walk and he would've saw her.”

The clean-up was designed to follow in Anne Widholm’s foot-steps. Wildholm would pick up litter on her daily walks.

Sarah Hatton was one of about 150 volunteers who followed the trail on this day, “It's important, in times like these, to show community strength, I feel. And that you're there to support one another and I think this is a very beneficial way to do it, too, because you're also cleaning up the community.”

Habibullah Ahmad, 21, has been charged with single counts of Aggravated Assault and Attempted Murder in relation to the attack on Widholm.