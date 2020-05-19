LANSING, MICH. -- Restaurants, bars and other retail businesses can reopen in much of northern Michigan starting Friday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the decision Monday.

It's a key step for the tourism-dependent region before the Memorial Day weekend and summer season.

Bars and restaurants will have to limit capacity to 50 per cent Groups must stay six feet apart, and servers will have to wear face coverings.

Social gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed.

Office business will be able to resume if work cannot be performed remotely.

Other places of public accommodation such as movie theatres and hair salons remain closed statewide.