WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three more potential COVID-19 exposure locations in the region.

The latest additions to WECHU’s Potential Public Exposures list on their website are a pizza restaurant and sports bar in south Windsor and a clothing store at Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall.

Oven 360 at 3873 Walker Road in Windsor, John Max at 3208 Dougall Road in Windsor and Tommy Hillfiger in LaSalle were added on Friday.

The health unit’s website lists public locations where a person with a positive case of COVID-19 worked, visited, or attended during their infectious period when it is determined there has been a risk of exposure and the health unit is unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

The WECHU website says the potential exposures listed on its page are considered “low risk” however as a precaution the WECHU asks anyone who visited the listed locations to self-monitor for 14 days from the date of exposure.

CTV Windsor has reached out to all of the businesses. Oven 360 and Tommy Hillfiger are open on Friday and no word back yet from John Max. More coming.