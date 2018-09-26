

CTV Windsor





Some residents are not happy with Lakeshore council's decision to go with a uniform mailing address.

Comber resident Mark Mckinlay called on council to rescind the decision.

During at times heated debate, a notice of motion was filed to revisit council's decision of Sept. 11, regarding changing the primary mailing address to Lakeshore.

There are 10 communities in Lakeshore.

Councillor Tracey Bailey made the notice of motion to bring the decision back Oct. 9 at the Atlas Tube Centre.

The rest of council agreed, except for councillor Dave Monk.

Mayor Tom Bain says he is working with Canada Post and says it is willing to work with residents ward by ward.

“We are not listening to the fact that Canada Post is willing to would with us,” says Bain. “They’re asking that they not change their address and when they were told, Canada Post says ‘ok we'll go ward by ward and look at this.’ They continue to carry the issue on, when the solution they are looking for is being presented back to them.”

Lakeshore residents are voicing their concerns.

"If we are giving up our mailing addresses, we are giving up our towns, we will soon be giving up our towns,” says resident Laurie Badman. “It's not something I want to see happen.”

Former lakeshore councilor Jack Morris says it’s totally unnecessary.

“What they are trying to do is basically crush the small municipalities to lose their identity,” says Morris.

A second notice of motion was made by Ward 1 councillor Stephen Wilder asking council to host a public meeting looking into the primary address change.