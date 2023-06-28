Residents urged to stay indoors while northern wildfire smoke hangs around southwestern Ontario

People in southwestern Ontario are being urged to stay indoors when possible and limit strenuous outdoor activity as thick wildfire smoke from northern Ontario and Quebec continues to roll across the region.

The Windsor-Essex County medical officer of health is asking residents to postpone outdoor activities due to the poor air quality.

“Reduce your exposure to the polluted air,” said Dr. Mehdi Aloosh. “Close windows and doors, use an HVAC system.”

On Wednesday, Toronto was fourth on a bad-air list among the world's big cities, behind Dubai, Detroit and Chicago.

Dr. Aloosh said the air quality is low and people can protect themselves from hazardous materials in the air.

“Try to find the strategy to minimize your exposure to the pollutants,” he said.

“Just listen to your body and if you feel any irritation, your nose, throat, cough, those sorts of things is a message that says probably go indoors and take a break.”

He said things like smoking, vaping or even lighting candles can worsen the negative effects of the current air conditions, suggesting anyone with concern to get in touch with the doctor.

“If it is very serious chest pain, wheezing, shortness of breath, then it's a matter of the emergency department,” Aloosh added.

Chatham-Kent Public Health issued a special air quality statement Tuesday after Environment Canada did the same.

“It's more of a chronic concern than it is an acute concern although it can cause some acute symptoms,” said Cara Robinson, program manager, healthy environments at CK Public Health. “So it's just something to be aware of and if there's ways that members of the public can minimize the time spent outside and then certainly not exert themselves outside and then that would be wise.”

“The air quality has been noticeably compromised. It’s quite hazy and it’s been quite hazy since yesterday in our region, so we’re just providing some public awareness and education as to ways in which individuals can protect themselves from the particulate matter that’s in the air right now.”

Robinson said air quality and visibility from wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Steven Flisfeder said it’s difficult to predict when weather conditions would allow the wildfires and subsequent smoke to subside, suggesting this could be a regular occurrence throughout the summer.

“We expect the forest fires to continue burning as long as the conditions are allowing for them to burn,” Flisfeder said Wednesday.

“As long as the fires are burning and the smoke is in the atmosphere, it's going to be a concern.”

Flisfeder said the haze of unhealthy air that settled over the Great Lakes region Tuesday will linger around longer depending on which way the wind blows as wildfires rage on.

“It's really to be seen how long it will be affecting everybody over the summer as long as those conditions remain in place,” Flisfeder said. “I think the extent of the air quality across the country, not just in Ontario/Quebec, but the extent of the air quality deterioration and the forest fires situation continuing, it's something to be of concern.”

“Whether or not every year is going to be more significant than the last. That's not something we can say it's something that remains to be seen. But the likelihood of forest fires becoming a bigger concern in the coming decades is something that is consistent with climate change.”

Meanwhile, the City of Windsor is reminding residents of the indoor options for those needing a reprieve from the smoky northern air flowing in from the wildfires.

For those in the downtown area, the following are open during the day:

Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, 401 Pitt Street West

Windsor Public Library, Central Branch, 185 Ouellette Avenue (access off Pitt Street)

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) at Windsor Water World, 400 Wyandotte Street East

The Chimczuk Museum, 401 Riverside Drive West

Officials say people can contact 311 for information on hours, locations and any costs, adding that several libraries and community centres are also available for people to escape the outdoors.