Homeowners on Langstaff Line returned home just a little too late to potentially stop a burglary Sunday.

Chatham-Kent police say the homeowners arrived at their residence around 5 p.m. and saw a man and woman fleeing from their property in a green Ford Focus.

The man and woman were described as Caucasian.

Police say the residents discovered that jewelry had been taken during the break-in.

Police are hoping anyone with information will contact Const. Kyle Wright at kylew@chatham-kent.ca or at 519-436-6600, ext. 87310.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).