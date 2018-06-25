

Residents, police and businesses on both sides of the Windsor-Detroit border are getting ready for the annual fireworks display over the Detroit River.

The Ford Fireworks will light up the riverfront on Monday at 9:55 p.m., celebrating 60 years of the signature summertime tradition.

The event is produced by The Parade Company and watched by hundreds of thousands of spectators.

"The Parade Company is thrilled to celebrate 60 years of putting on one of the most spectacular fireworks shows in the nation," said Tony Michaels, president & CEO of The Parade Company. "We are extremely appreciative of Ford Motor Company's incredible commitment and all of our sponsors whose generosity keeps this summer tradition so vibrant in the city of Detroit."

Recognized as one of the largest shows of its kind in the world, more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects. Admission is free and, weather permitting, the fireworks last for over 30 minutes.

Police remind people they will be strictly enforcing liquor laws, and drinking outside of licensed establishments is prohibited.

Many Windsorites grab a spot early along the five kilometres of the city’s riverfront.

Getting there - road closures and bus routes:

-All roads north of Wyandotte Street from the bridge to Devonshire Road will be closed starting at 6 p.m.

-Wyandotte and Ouellette Avenue will be the end of the line for all buses operating out of the Windsor International Transit Terminal.

-Bus routes affected by the road closures are the Transway 1A and 1C, Central 3 West, Dominion 5, Dougall 6, Ottawa 4 and Walkerville 8. For more information, contact Transit Windsor at 519-944-4111 or call 311.

-Zehrs and Transit Windsor have teamed up to offer FREE rides on city buses beginning at 6 pm. A park-and-ride shuttle will be offered from Devonshire Mall to the Ford Fireworks from 6 pm – 1 am.

-The Windsor Bicycling Committee is offering a free supervised bike parking service in Charles Clarke Square from 7:30 pm – 11:00 pm. Cyclists are asked to bring a lock for their bike. Each rider will receive a ticket to hold onto during the evening; you’ll have to return this ticket in order to retrieve your bike. Visit www.cyclewindsor.ca for details.