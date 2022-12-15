Residents in north end of Essex experience power outage

Electricity is returning to the north end of Essex after it was knocked out earlier Thursday.

Some residents say they lost power around 2 p.m., and were frustrated because they could not find out what the issue was with their provider, E.L.K. Energy Inc.

We are currently experiencing a power outage at the Essex Centre Sports Complex, the Maedel Community Centre, and the Essex Recreation Complex. The facilities are currently closed and will re-open when power is restored. Users & user groups will be notified as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/CFIm4jUNHJ — Town of Essex (@EssexON) December 15, 2022

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy said the issue was with Hydro One and the phone system with E.L.K. Energy was out because of it.

According to the Hydro One website, about 1,145 customers were without power.

No one from the E.L.K. Energy was available to comment.