Residents get out safely in Ford City fire
Published Monday, February 1, 2021 7:32AM EST Last Updated Monday, February 1, 2021 7:36AM EST
A large plume of smoke rises from the multi-unit building on Drouillard Road in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Courtesy _ONLocation_/ Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor fire officials say all residents managed to get out of a multi-unit building on fire in Ford City.
Crews were called to the working fire in the 1100 block of Drouillard around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Firefighters switched to an exterior attack, battling the fire through the roof.
At 8 p.m., fire officials said on Twitter the blaze was under control.
A WFRS investigator is attending the scene to determine origin and cause of the fire.