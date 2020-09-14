WINDSOR, ONT. -- Some Kingsville residents have been evacuated as crews investigate a gas leak at a nearby station.

OPP, Kingsville Fire Department, along with Windsor Fire and Rescue Service Hazmat responded to the scene on Sunday. OPP evacuated the area of County Roads 20 and 23 in Kingsville due to the situation.

The OPP evacuated residents in the area and are asking anyone within 500 metres of the intersection to leave the area and not return until updated by emergency personnel.

The area was still evacuated on Monday morning.

Paul St. Denis is one resident who had to evacuate his home. He doesn’t know when he’ll be able to return.

He is currently staying with his daughter in Colchester.

Was told by emergency personnel it was a gas leak. Enbridge Gas tells CTV News that it was not a natural gas leak, it was a gasoline leak from a station.

“We went in around 10 in the morning and it smelled like something was in the store,” says St. Denis.

“We smelled something and wasn’t sure what it was,” says St. Denis. “After we left, it wasn’t getting any better.”

St. Denis says it took place at the Arner Shop, a gas station and variety store.

With files from CTV Windsor's Angelo Aversa.