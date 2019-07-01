

Two people have been displaced after a fire near Erie St. in Windsor Monday.

Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to a home in the 1000-block of Lillian Ave. near Erie St. at around 11am.

Officials say the homeowners detected smoke coming from the attic and were able to get out safely.

The origin has been narrowed down to an electrical failure, according to Windsor fire.

Damage is pegged at $50,000.