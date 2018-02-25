

Windsor fire officials say residents were able to flee a house fire Saturday night on Kenora Street.

Crews were called to Kenora near Dominion Boulevard around 10 p.m.

Everyone was able to escape safely and were outside when fire crews arrived. There were no injuries.

It’s believed the fire started in the basement.

The damage is estimated at $40,000 and the cause of the blaze has been deemed accidental.