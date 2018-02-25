Residents escape fire with no injuries
File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, February 25, 2018 1:24PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 25, 2018 1:25PM EST
Windsor fire officials say residents were able to flee a house fire Saturday night on Kenora Street.
Crews were called to Kenora near Dominion Boulevard around 10 p.m.
Everyone was able to escape safely and were outside when fire crews arrived. There were no injuries.
It’s believed the fire started in the basement.
The damage is estimated at $40,000 and the cause of the blaze has been deemed accidental.