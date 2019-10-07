WINDSOR -- There have been three fatal fires in Windsor this year, all caused by careless smoking.

It's a startling number that firefighters want you to be aware of as they launch this year's Fire Prevention Week.

"We've been doing this for a very long time, yet every year in every community, fire tragedies occur," said Windsor Fire Chief Stephen Laforet as he launched this week's campaign on Monday.

The theme of the campaign is "Not every hero wears a cape, plan and practice your escape."

Laforet is asking the public to take time out of their schedules to ensure you have a home escape plan, and to stick to it.

"In Windsor, including this year, there have been serious fires and fatalities of people that have safely exited their homes and then re-entered," said Laforet. "We cannot stress enough once you are out, stay out."

Residents should also make sure smoke alarms are installed on every floor of your home, and they work properly.

Local fire crews will be holding gear demonstrations, truck tours, and education sessions at various community centres, malls, retirement homes and grocery stores throughout the week.