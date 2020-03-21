LONDON, ONT. -- An east end fire has left four people homeless.

Windsor Fire was called to the 900 block of Riverdale Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday night.

They say the blaze started in the basement in the laundry and furnace area.

It took about an hour to get the fire under control.

The cause has not yet been determined but damage is estimated at $300,000.

No injuries were reported.