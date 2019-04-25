

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are investigating residential fires in Leamington.

Police and Leamington firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the backyard of an Orange Street Leamington residence on April 22 at 11:30 p.m.

Two separate small fires in the same backyard were quickly extinguished with minimal damage to property.

On April 8, around 12:30 a.m., police received reports of multiple small fires in the vicinity of a Setterington Street, Leamington residential complex.

These small fires included a garage and a fence in an alley in close proximity to each other. These fires were also extinguished quickly with minimal damage to property.

OPP are seeking the public's assistance in identifying those responsible for these similar incidents.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.