WINDSOR, ONT. -- Schlegel Villages is reporting that a resident at The Village at St. Clair has passed away from COVID-19 following an outbreak at the long-term care facility.

The outbreak has seen 88 cases so far, with 54 active resident cases and 34 staff members testing positive.

Schlegel Villages says all teams members who are positive are self-isolating at home.

The company did not provide any details including age or gender regarding the deceased resident.

The home saw its first positive case just last week, now cases are nearly the 100 mark.

Just yesterday local NDP MPPs called on the Ford Government for further intervention at the long-term care home.

The Ontario Health Coalition will be hosting a virtual press conference Thursday to provide a report on COVID-19 in long-term care homes.