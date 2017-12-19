Resident displaced after fire at Windsor home
No one was hurt after a fire at a home on George Ave. early Tuesday morning. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 7:27PM EST
Windsor Fire and Rescue continues to investigate the scene of a house fire.
The fire broke out in a home in the 2300 block of George Ave. around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Fire officials say the blaze started in the attic, and firefighters had to open up ceilings inside the home to douse the flames.
There were no injuries reported, but one resident was displaced.
No word yet on what caused the fire.