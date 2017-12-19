

CTV Windsor





Windsor Fire and Rescue continues to investigate the scene of a house fire.

The fire broke out in a home in the 2300 block of George Ave. around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials say the blaze started in the attic, and firefighters had to open up ceilings inside the home to douse the flames.

There were no injuries reported, but one resident was displaced.

No word yet on what caused the fire.