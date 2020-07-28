WINDSOR, ONT. -- Pooling of services with nearby municipalities and paying more into reserves are just a couple of recommendations in a new report before the Town of Amherstburg.

The town received the preliminary service delivery review report Monday night from consulting firm, Strategy Corp.

The report identifies 37 areas where the town can serve residents more effectively and efficiently.

Mayor Aldo Dicarlo says it's just a preliminary report , but plenty of good information for council to chew on.

“We have to take a very serious look at what the report says as far as our finances go, as far as shared services go, and anything and everything we can do to make it clear to upper levels of government that we are capable of remaining a self-sustaining municipality,” says DiCarlo.

One of the biggest problems facing Amherstburg, according to the report, is a lack of growth compared to its neighbours which increases the burden on existing taxpayers.

The report also indicates the town needs to create a long-term financial plan and pay more into its reserves.

The authors recommend Amherstburg look at regionalizing some services - everything from recreation programming, to water treatment - and the fire service.