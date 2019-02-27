

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are investigating a report of a suspicious man and woman talking to a young girl waiting for the bus near her home.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to the report on Victoria Road.

Through investigation, police learned that the girl fell on a patch of ice while waiting for the bus.

The pair asked the girl if she was ok to which she was.

Police say at no time, did the man or woman exit their vehicle or try to lure the girl.

As a precaution, schools in the area were notified of the incident and police spoke with the girl’s family who confirmed that she was in their sight the whole time with no reason to believe she was in danger while speaking with the pair.