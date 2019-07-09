Report of shots fired investigated on Drouillard Road
Windsor Police have a section of Drouillard Road taped off just south of Reginald in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 9:57AM EDT
Windsor police are investigating a report of shots fired on Drouillard Road.
Police say it happened within the last 24 hours in 1600 block of Drouillard Road.
The investigation is in the initial stages.
Anyone with information can call Windsor police directly or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.