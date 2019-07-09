

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating a report of shots fired on Drouillard Road.

Police say it happened within the last 24 hours in 1600 block of Drouillard Road.

The investigation is in the initial stages.

Anyone with information can call Windsor police directly or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Some neighbours say they think they heard gun shots early this morning. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/KYWiTLNbwN — Chris Campbell (@CCampbellCTV) July 9, 2019