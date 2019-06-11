

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating after receiving a report of shots being fired at a motel on Huron Church Road.

Officers attended a motel in the 1900 block of Huron Church Road after a report of 3-4 gun shots being heard on Sunday at 9:45 p.m.

Investigation revealed that several people in the area reported hearing the gun shots.

Officers located three shot gun shell casings in the parking lot of the motel.

It was reported that a black BMW being driven by a black man, was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Through investigation, police believed the vehicle to be related.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 , Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.