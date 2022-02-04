Report of gun in Leamington business leads to weapons charge

Essex County OPP have charged a 34-year-old Leamington man after a report of a handgun at a downtown business.

Officers responded to the report of a man putting a silver handgun in his waistband just prior to entering a Leamington business on Tuesday at 4:44 p.m.

Police say they found the individual that matched the description and he had a revolver in his waistband. He was taken into custody and the weapon was seized.

Upon further investigation, police determined it was a revolver style pellet gun.

The Leamington man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice - Leamington on March 11, 2022 to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000