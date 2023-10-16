Report of firearm near Chatham-Kent school

Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of an individual with a firearm was observed near Victor Lauriston Public School in Chatham.

Police say it took place on Oct. 16 at approximately 12:12 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located three individuals in a backyard adjacent to the school. Police say they were found to be in possession of pellet guns.

Officers are actively investigating this matter to gather more information and determine the incident’s circumstances.

“We understand the concern and alarm that incidents involving weapons can cause, especially in a school environment. We want to assure the public that there is no concern for their safety,” said a statement from police.

The pellet guns have been turned over to the police as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police say they appreciate the cooperation of all parties involved, including the school administration.