Windsor

    • Report of firearm near Chatham-Kent school

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of an individual with a firearm was observed near Victor Lauriston Public School in Chatham.

    Police say it took place on Oct. 16 at approximately 12:12 p.m.

    Upon arrival, officers located three individuals in a backyard adjacent to the school. Police say they were found to be in possession of pellet guns.

    Officers are actively investigating this matter to gather more information and determine the incident’s circumstances.

    “We understand the concern and alarm that incidents involving weapons can cause, especially in a school environment. We want to assure the public that there is no concern for their safety,” said a statement from police.

    The pellet guns have been turned over to the police as part of the ongoing investigation.

    Police say they appreciate the cooperation of all parties involved, including the school administration.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News