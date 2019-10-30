TORONTO, Ont - Ontario's Financial Accountability Officer is expected to release a report this morning on the province's plan to add 15-thousand long-term care beds to the system.

Peter Weltman's review is expected to examine many aspects of the government plan.

Weltman's office says the report will estimate the cost of the long-term care bed expansion commitment as well as predict changes to the wait list and wait times for long-term care.

The review will be released at 10 a-m.