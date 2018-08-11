

CTV Windsor





A report analyzing fundraising efforts for the restoration of Assumption Roman Catholic Church has just been released.



Local lawyer Paul Mullins has been analyzing the history of fundraising campaigns and layout options for the future of the church.



In the introduction of the report Mullins states, "The information provided in this report will most likely be disturbing, disappointing and or upsetting to anyone who cares about the restoration of Assumption Church."



In a letter to parishioners, Bishop Ronald Fabbro acknowledges that mistakes were made and that he accepts responsibility.



Meanwhile, annual celebrations are still planned for Aug. 15 on the grounds of Assumption Church for the feast day of Our Lady of Assumption.



