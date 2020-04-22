WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 38-year-old Windsor man has been charged with making threats after an incident on Mercer Street.

Windsor police officers and members of the Emergency Service Unit were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Mercer Street for a report of threats which may have involved weapons on Tuesday at about 4 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and identified two adult males who were involved in the incident.

The victim told police that he was threatened by the other man, who was known to him, and believed he was in possession of a firearm.

Officers made contact with the suspect and he left the home he was arrested without incident.

Police say the man had ammunition, which was contrary to a prior court order.

Investigators from the Major Crime Branch continued the investigation.

They applied for judicial authorization and were granted a search warrant for the involved residence. That’s when they seized a replica handgun and a long barreled pellet gun.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Windsor is facing charges of uttering threats and breach of a court order. He was released on an undertaking with conditions and a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.