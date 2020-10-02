WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Public Health is announcing the reopening of pools, organized activities for children and day camps in the region.

Medical officer of health for Chatham-Kent Dr. David Colby is rescinding the order from June 12 for municipal pools and organized activities that involve proximity of children and youth. He is also rescinding the day camps order from March 13.

Day camps, organized activities for children and youth, and municipal pools may resume operations, on the condition that they operate under the guidance of the province and CK Public Health.

“The low number of active cases in our community have made it possible for municipal pools and day camps to open,” said a statement from CK Public Health.

To date, Chatham-Kent has had 369 people with COVID-19. There are three active cases in the region.

CK Public Health is advising residents to continue to follow recommendations to keep COVID-19 controlled in the community: physically distance from others, wear a mask in indoor public spaces, stay home if you are unwell, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.