Rent increases almost 11 per cent for one-bedroom unit in Windsor

Rental prices are increasing in Windsor and across Canada, according to a new report from Rentals.ca.

The report says the average Canadian rent price was over $2100 in October.

Windsor ranked 28th on the list of 35, boasting the lowest rent in the province.

The average price for a one-bedroom unit was just over $1,500, but that is a nearly 11 per cent increase over last year.

A two-bedroom unit in Windsor was just under $2,000, a 7.1 per cent increase from 2022.

Toronto's rent topped the list in Ontario at just over $2600 monthly for a one bedroom unit.

Across the country, Vancouver is still leading when it comes the most expensive cities to rent at $2,872 for a one bedroom.