Rent in Windsor sits below national average: report

While local rents are very high, prices in the Windsor area are still below the national average.

The average asking price for a one-bedroom apartment in Windsor was more than $1,500 in November, which is 8.9 per cent higher than in November 2022.

Compared to the national average of more than $1,900 per month for a one-bedroom, which climbed 13.28 per cent over the same month in 2022.

“If the national average is about 8.4 per cent, Windsor falls in line with that, however, even though it’s still expensive, the average one-bedroom apartment in Windsor is about $600-$700 dollars less than the national average,” said Giacomo Ladas from rentals.ca.

For a two-bedroom renters in Windsor are looking at an average price of about $2,000 — up 6.5 per cent compared to November 2022.

There is a nearly $300 difference when looking at the national average where the asking price for a two-bedroom is $2,289 — up more than 10 per cent annually.

“It’s really a supply and demand issue, demand has continued to stay the same and increase and supply hasn’t met that yet,” Ladas said.

Vancouver is listed as the most expensive of the 35 cities listed in the rentals.ca report, with Saskatoon at the bottom.

The latest figures show the annual rate of rent growth for all housing types in Canada slowed, but still increased a little more than 8 per cent year over year.