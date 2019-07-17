

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Public Library says the renovation work for the temporary location of the new central branch is on time.

CEO Kitty Pope says the work on the second floor of the Paul Martin building is nearly complete, and then crews will begin renovations on the main floor.

The second floor will hold administrative offices while the public will use the 11,000 square foot space on the main floor.

Pope expects the work will be complete in December.

That will allow staff four to six weeks to move all of their items into the new downtown location.

Pope tells CTV Windsor they plan to open in the Paul Martin building in January or February.

"There won't be a break in service at all," says Pope. "We will likely move from the second floor of this building, into the Paul Martin, keep both buildings open for a week or so. We will use our book mobile FRED to back us up so there will never be customers in downtown Windsor without library service."

The library was forced to move from its current location at 850 Ouellette Ave. after the city sold the building to the Downtown Mission for $3.6 million in 2018.

The original plan was for the library to close on May 18 so the Mission could move in, but the move was delayed until 2020 to complete $1.5 million in renovations at the Paul Martin building.

Pope admits there are challenges moving from a 100,000 square foot location to a smaller space, but she notes they have moved a lot of their collection to other library branches in the city.

It is anticipated the central branch will be in the Paul Martin Building for five to seven years.