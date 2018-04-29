Renewed focus for WERCC following meeting in Hamilton
In this photo from Jan. 6, 2015 in Detroit, the Ambassador Bridge leading into Windsor, Ontario is seen from Detroit. (AP / Carlos Osorio)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 12:53PM EDT
The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce (WERCC) has a renewed focus following the Ontario Chamber of Commerce annual general meeting that wrapped up Saturday in Hamilton.
Chambers across Ontario successfully passed three resolutions key to the Windsor-Essex region:
- Reinvest in our Communities and Neighbourhoods
- Adequate Border Staffing
- Improve Workforce Competitiveness by Adopting Select for Success as a Vital Support Service for Small Business owners in Rural Communities and Small Urban Centres
“This is a big win for the community. We’re very happy with the results,” said WERCC President & CEO Matt Marchand.
“The WERCC thanks our co-sponsoring Chambers for coming together on some of the top issues facing our communities across Ontario,” Marchand added.