

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce (WERCC) has a renewed focus following the Ontario Chamber of Commerce annual general meeting that wrapped up Saturday in Hamilton.

Chambers across Ontario successfully passed three resolutions key to the Windsor-Essex region:

Reinvest in our Communities and Neighbourhoods

Adequate Border Staffing

Improve Workforce Competitiveness by Adopting Select for Success as a Vital Support Service for Small Business owners in Rural Communities and Small Urban Centres

“This is a big win for the community. We’re very happy with the results,” said WERCC President & CEO Matt Marchand.

“The WERCC thanks our co-sponsoring Chambers for coming together on some of the top issues facing our communities across Ontario,” Marchand added.