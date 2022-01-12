Renew your dog’s licence before month’s end to avoid late fees

Windsor, Ont. -

The City of Windsor is reminding dog owners it’s time to renew Fido’s licence for 2022.

Dog-owners can avoid late fees by renewing or registering if it’s their first dog by February 1.

The city says a current licence is the first step to bringing pets home again if they are ever lost. A proper licence tag helps speed up the reunion by supplying critical contact information to whoever finds the dog.

Regular pound fees are also waived when a dog wearing a valid tag is brought to the humane society.

Residents can purchase dog licences online on the city’s website. The application takes a few minutes to complete and the new dog tag will be in the mail box within days.

Alternatively, in-person services are still available by appointment only due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 519-255-6200, option 1.

More information on dog licences, including fees and restrictions is available on the city’s website, or by calling 311.