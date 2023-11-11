Remembrance Day ceremony underway in Windsor, Ont.
Remembrance Day events have gotten underway in Windsor on Saturday morning.
According to the City of Windsor, on Saturday at 11 a.m. representatives of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, military representatives, pre-registered wreath bearers, government officials, and members of the public will attend the cenotaph at City Hall Square in Windsor for an outdoor service.
According to the city, special guest speakers from the military will include Honorary Colonel Joseph Ouellette for the Essex and Kent Scottish and Commodore Patrick Montgomery, Commander of the RCN Naval Reserves.
In addition, for the first time in several years, members of the HMCS Hunter and members of the Windsor Regiment (RCAC) will march from the Great Canadian Flag at Dieppe Gardens up Ouellette Avenue, and over to the cenotaph outside Windsor City Hall.
The parade march will start out from Dieppe at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Members of the public are invited to gather along the roadways and join in the parade as it passes by on route to City Hall.
Windsor Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE National Remembrance Day ceremony to be held in Ottawa
Canada's national Remembrance Day ceremony is set to kick off in Ottawa Saturday with the veterans' march.
A missile strike targets Kyiv as Russian train carriages derail due to 'unauthorized interference'
Russian forces targeted Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, as part of an overnight bombardment felt across the country, local officials said Saturday, while drones that Russian officials blamed on the Ukrainian military targeted areas around Moscow and the region of Smolensk.
Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
At a London summit in 2016, Canada's government pledged to send more than 600 additional peacekeeping personnel abroad. In the seven years since then, headcounts for Canada’s peacekeepers have dropped to double-digits.
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
Gaza's main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel's attacks put it at odds with allies
Israel's prime minister pushed back Saturday against calls from Western allies to do more to protect Palestinian civilians, as troops encircled Gaza's largest hospital where doctors said five patients died, including a premature baby, after the last generator ran out of fuel.
Indigenous soldiers determined to carry on family legacies
Wednesday is National Aboriginal Veterans Day, which was first observed in Winnipeg in 1994. The Canadian Press spoke with three Indigenous soldiers about why they enlisted.
Trump joins media outlets in pushing for his federal election interference case to be televised
Donald Trump is pushing for his federal election interference trial in Washington to be televised, joining media outlets that say the American public should be able to watch the historic case unfold.
Thinking of downsizing your home? Here’s what one expert says you should consider first
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians looking to save money or cut back on consistent maintenance might be thinking about downsizing their home. But one housing expert says there are several things to consider before making the move.
Remembrance Day: Canadian historian aims to honour the stories of Black veterans
As the country prepares to honour the sacrifice of Canadian troops on Remembrance Day, one historian aims to commemorate the thousands of Black veterans that have served in the country’s military since the First World War.
Kitchener
-
Two charged with murder and kidnapping of Kitchener, Ont. man
Police have arrested two men for the kidnapping and murder of Jason John Brown in 2019.
-
Fast-expanding magic mushroom chain opens another Ont. location
The newest branch of the chain FunGuyz opened its doors in Cambridge, Ont. last month. The owner says its their 14th location.
-
Fireworks for Diwali? Some cities say light shows are a 'no'
Fireworks are also synonymous with Diwali, but the rules for setting them off vary depending on where you live.
London
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE London, Ont. Remembrance Day ceremony underway, road closures in effect
Road closures are in effect as the annual Remembrance Day ceremony gets underway at the cenotaph in London’s Victoria Park.
-
Calls for action after another crash shuts Riverside Drive
London police have posted to social media that Riverside Drive is closed to all traffic between Beaverbrook Avenue and Upper Avenue.
-
Cadet vigil held at Victoria Park Cenotaph to honour fallen soldiers
On the evening before Remembrance Day, a cadet vigil was held at the Victoria Park Cenotaph in London, Ont.
Barrie
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Remembrance Day ceremony in downtown Barrie
The public is invited to attend the Remembrance Day ceremony at Memorial Square in downtown Barrie.
-
Innisfil home destroyed in possible explosion
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion in Innisfil overnight on Saturday.
-
Home invasion in Clearview Township under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a home invasion that happened in the early morning hours on Tuesday in Clearview Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.
-
Sudbury murder victim died of blunt force injuries, police say
A 40-year-old woman whose remains were found in a wooded area of Greater Sudbury this week died of blunt force injuries, police said Friday.
-
Police arrest Niagara Falls murder suspect in Sudbury
A man charged with second-degree murder was arrested in Greater Sudbury on Thursday evening.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Here is what you need to know about the National Remembrance Day service in Ottawa
The National Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Royal Canadian Legion branches will also host Remembrance Day ceremonies across the city.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa this week.
-
What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the schedule changes in Ottawa on Saturday for Remembrance Day. With Remembrance Day on a Saturday, the city of Ottawa says there will be schedule impacts on Monday, Nov. 13 as well.
Toronto
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Watch the extended Remembrance Day special on Saturday
On Saturday, CP24 will present wall-to-wall coverage of Remembrance Day in Toronto.
-
Jury in Peter Nygard trial asks judge how to proceed if they can't agree on a count
The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts.
-
Jobs and more jobs: What happened at Ontario's Queen’s Park this week
Here's what happened at Queen's Park this week.
Montreal
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. Veterans honoured at Remembrance Day Ceremony in downtown Montreal
The annual Remembrance Day Ceremony is taking place Saturday morning at the cenotaph in downtown Montreal.
-
Police open hate crime probe as shootings at 2 Montreal Jewish schools leave parents on edge
Parents say they are anxious about sending their young children to school after shootings at both United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc. and Yeshiva Gedola.
-
Shots fired at Griffintown restaurant
Gunshots were fired at a restaurant in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held throughout the region
A number of Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held throughout the Maritimes on Saturday, remembering veterans past and present.
-
One person is in custody after New Brunswick RCMP issue alert for armed suspect
New Brunswick RCMP say one person is in custody after issuing an alert for an armed suspect in the town of Sussex.
-
P.E.I. government response to post-tropical storm Fiona co-ordinated but flawed
A new report says P.E.I.'s response last year to post-tropical storm Fiona was well-co-ordinated, but says there's room for improvement for government agencies and their partners.
Winnipeg
-
Remembrance Day services taking place in Manitoba
Remembrance Day services are taking place throughout the province, including in Winnipeg.
-
-
'Brutally taken away': Downtown display draws attention to kidnapped Israelis
A public exhibition honouring hundreds of people kidnaped in the Israel/Hamas war was on display in downtown Winnipeg Friday afternoon.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Here is what you need to know about the National Remembrance Day service in Ottawa
The National Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Royal Canadian Legion branches will also host Remembrance Day ceremonies across the city.
-
Arab and Muslim leaders call for immediate end to Gaza war
Saudi Arabia and Muslim countries called on Saturday for an immediate end to military operations in Gaza, declaring at a joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh that Israel bears responsibility for 'crimes' against Palestinians.
-
One year after liberation, Ukrainians in Kherson hold on to hope amid constant shelling
One year since Ukraine retook the city of Kherson from occupying Russian forces, residents have grown accustomed to hearing outgoing fire from the left bank of the Dnieper river, where Russian troops are positioned. They know that familiar crackle means they have seven seconds to find a shelter, or a sturdy wall to hide behind.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Here is what you need to know about the National Remembrance Day service in Ottawa
The National Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Royal Canadian Legion branches will also host Remembrance Day ceremonies across the city.
-
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
-
Arab and Muslim leaders call for immediate end to Gaza war
Saudi Arabia and Muslim countries called on Saturday for an immediate end to military operations in Gaza, declaring at a joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh that Israel bears responsibility for 'crimes' against Palestinians.
Vancouver
-
More images of Randall Hopley released as hunt for sex offender continues
Vancouver police released additional photos of Randall Hopley Friday, as the search for the convicted sex offender continues.
-
How to watch the Vancouver's 99th Remembrance Day ceremony
Thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Vancouver on Remembrance Day to pay their respects to the Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
-
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim reflects on hits, misses after one year in office
A year ago this week, Ken Sim and his colleagues were sworn in after voters elected seven A Better City Vancouver councillors and put Sim in the mayor’s chair.