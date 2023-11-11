Remembrance Day ceremony underway in Windsor, Ont.

Remembrance Day events have gotten underway in Windsor on Saturday morning.

According to the City of Windsor, on Saturday at 11 a.m. representatives of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, military representatives, pre-registered wreath bearers, government officials, and members of the public will attend the cenotaph at City Hall Square in Windsor for an outdoor service.

According to the city, special guest speakers from the military will include Honorary Colonel Joseph Ouellette for the Essex and Kent Scottish and Commodore Patrick Montgomery, Commander of the RCN Naval Reserves.

In addition, for the first time in several years, members of the HMCS Hunter and members of the Windsor Regiment (RCAC) will march from the Great Canadian Flag at Dieppe Gardens up Ouellette Avenue, and over to the cenotaph outside Windsor City Hall.

The parade march will start out from Dieppe at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Members of the public are invited to gather along the roadways and join in the parade as it passes by on route to City Hall.