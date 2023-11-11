Remembrance Day ceremony concludes in Windsor, Ont.

Remembrance Day events at Windsor's cenotaph have concluded early Saturday afternoon following a ceremony consisting of government officials, veterans and members of the public.

According to the City of Windsor, on Saturday at 11 a.m. representatives of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, military representatives, pre-registered wreath bearers, government officials, and members of the public attended the cenotaph at City Hall Square in Windsor for an outdoor service.

Special guest speakers from the military included Honorary Colonel Joseph Ouellette for the Essex and Kent Scottish and Commodore Patrick Montgomery, commander of the RCN Naval Reserves.

In addition, for the first time in several years, members of the HMCS Hunter and members of the Windsor Regiment (RCAC) marched from the Great Canadian Flag at Dieppe Gardens up Ouellette Avenue, and over to the cenotaph outside Windsor City Hall.

The parade march will start out from Dieppe at approximately 10:30 a.m.

“I am grateful to be able to gather together again this year to pay our respects, pause to reflect, and say thank you to the selfless men and women who fought to leave our world safer and better than they found it," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens in a statement.

He added, "Participating in these commemorations is one of my greatest honours as mayor. We certainly are thankful for the brave acts, and for the individual and collective sacrifices of those who have served and who serve today. We commit to honouring them, to keeping their stories and memories alive and their legacies forever in our hearts. We will remember them.”

Members of the public were invited to gather along the roadways and join in the parade as it passes by on route to city hall.