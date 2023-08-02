Remains found near base of Ambassador Bridge

Windsor police say a tooth was discovered in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive West.

Archeologists were on location analyzing the finding around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police cruisers were also on scene.

Archeologists on scene were unable to comment, it is unclear at this time what the remains belong to.

Police continue to investigate.

Windsor police and archeologists were in the 2300 block of River Side Drive West after remains were found in the area in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)