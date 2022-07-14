Remainder of week filled with sunshine in Windsor-Essex

There’s lots of sunshine in the forecast for Winsor-Essex with temperatures right on the seasonal mark.

Thursday: Clearing. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low 13.

Friday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday: Sunny. High 30.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 33.